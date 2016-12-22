KingFisher Boats social committee members Sheryl Bolton (left), Jeff Taylor, Shane White, Kylie Simpson, Sarah Gregory, Carmen Riguedell, Bobbie-Jo Thompson and Brad Armstrong with some of the 24 hampers the company has assembled to distribute to families at Christmas.

Known for making watercraft, a Vernon company is also making Christmas better for families in need.

KingFisher Boats, through its social committee, has again come up with 24 hampers that will be distributed this week.

“We came up with the idea last year,” said Sarah Gregory, a member of the committee.

“The owners and management treat us so well and we decided it would be nice to give something back.”

Each hamper contains almost $800 worth of products, which includes gifts for children.

The recipient families are nominated and selected by KingFisher Boats staff.

“We have staff that live throughout the North Okanagan-Shuswap so the region is well represented,” said Gregory.