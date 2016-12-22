MP Mel Arnold (right) spends some time with Vernon JCI members Robbie Hoyte (left), Dan Proulx and Jamie Bisset during the Alternative Gift Fair.

The seventh annual JCI Vernon Alternative Gift Fair was another success.

During the event, 11 groups provided holiday gift options that keep on giving.

“We had families attend to help teach their children about giving back and donors who found out about new charitable groups by attending the gift fair,” said Deryk Ellison, event co-chairperson.

A total of $4,700 was raised for the groups, which included Sleeping Children Around the World, Special Olympics, the Upper Room Mission, the Good Samaritan Society, the Okanagan Rail Trail and the Zimbabwe Project Canada.

“By choosing to give donations as gifts, donors know their presents will keep on giving by helping local charitable organizations keep up their good work,” said Ellison.

For more information about JCI, go to www.jcivernon.com