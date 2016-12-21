  • Connect with Us

Alberni Valley all lit up for the holidays

An impressive display on the corner of 12th and Melrose features inflatable decorations and an interactive light display set to music - ELENA RARDON/Alberni Valley News
  • by  Elena Rardon - Alberni Valley News
  • Port Alberni posted Dec 21, 2016 at 3:00 PM— updated Dec 21, 2016 at 4:06 PM

A stroll through town will reveal that plenty of Port Alberni residents are getting into the holiday spirit with Christmas lights, inflatable decorations and even interactive musical soundtracks.

Check out some of the best-decorated houses in town, most of them submitted by our readers to our Facebook page.

 

