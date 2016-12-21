A group of students at Sunnyside Elementary worked this month to collect toys and used books for less-fortunate youth across the city.

The school’s Kindness Club – made up of two dozen Grade 6 and 7 students – collected enough toys and books to fill 40 large boxes, which are to be donated to shelters in Surrey, as well as in New Westminster, said Sandy Sodhi, teacher-librarian at the South Surrey school.

The Kindness Club was started by Sodhi in 2015, and the group’s project that inaugural year involved raising money to buy backpacks and school supplies for other students in Surrey who were in need.

As well, members of the club helped younger students with arts and crafts, games and sports during recess and lunch breaks, Sodhi said.

The group has also raised money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation and for KIVA, an international organization that provides micro-loans to families looking to start up businesses.