- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
SLIDESHOW: Holiday displays light up Castlegar
If you haven’t yet gone out looking at Christmas lights, Castlegar News would like to suggest you check out the following holiday displays. Our photos hardly do these bright, festive displays justice, and we definitely can’t capture the music some of these houses play in print.
A thank you to everyone who gave us suggestions for this feature on our Facebook page, and happy holidays to all our readers.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.