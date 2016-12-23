Christine Wiebe is shown here with her great-granddaughter Lilee-Jean, who passed away from cancer in 2013 before she reached her fourth birthday.

Christine Wiebe of Abbotsford isn’t letting cancer get the best of her.

It took the life of her great-grandaughter, Lilee-Jean – who was nearly four at the time – in 2013.

The news was devastating, she recalls.

Since then, Wiebe has channelled her grief into a flurry of fundraising initiatives that support improving care for those with the disease.

She is also an active volunteer at the BC Cancer Agency’s Abbotsford Centre.

“We all miss Lilee-Jean so dearly, and live with all the beautiful memories she brought to us,” Wiebe says. “Our family and friends still continue to raise money with the hope that, one day, no child will die from cancer or any other illness – just live their lives out.”

This holiday season, Wiebe is teaming up with the BC Cancer Foundation to raise funds in honour of Shining Stars – people who have inspired or touched those facing cancer.

The goal is to raise $300,000 by the end of December for critical advancements in cancer research and care across the province. Just over half has already been raised.

For Wiebe, her Shining Stars are Lilee-Jean, as well as all the scientists, doctors and nurses who helped her through treatment.

“We knew with Lilee-Jean that it wasn’t possible (to prolong her life), but there’s always hope as long as someone is alive.”

All the donors who give to the BC Cancer Foundation in support of cancer research and care are also Shining Stars in her books, she added.

“They’re the one that help make these advancements happen.”

Visit bccancerfoundation.com to learn more about Shining Stars.