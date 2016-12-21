Students at Auguston Traditional Elementary display some of the items they purchased during the recent Christmas bazaar. All proceeds from the event go to the Abbotsford Food Bank.

Students and staff at Auguston Traditional Elementary raised $875 for the Abbotsford Food Bank during their annual Christmas bazaar held on Dec. 15 and 16.

Prior to the event, the school received donations of gently used items from families.

These items were then sold during a special shopping event at the school, with prices ranging from 25 cents to $2.

All proceeds went to the food bank.

The school also participated in other fundraisers throughout the year.

A spring craft fair raised $536 for the Red Cross for victims of the Fort McMurray fire, with the amount being matched by the federal government and the government of Alberta.

Students were also encouraged to bring in food donations during the Drive Away Hunger Tour – hosted by Farm Credit Canada – in October and again throughout December.

Special themed days are held at Auguston throughout the year, and proceeds raised at these events go to the local food bank and World Vision.