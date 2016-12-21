Their black T-shirts proudly tout their status. A big heart is on the front of Kim Walker’s shirt and a liver on the front of Earl Howell’s and Joanne Arcado’s shirts. Charlie Fox sports images of organs routinely donated.

They are all transplant organ recipients, and don’t let the season of giving go by withouth making a special trip of thanks.

Recently area transplant recipients went to Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergenc ward, intensive care unit and surgical floor to deliver gourmet popcorn to medical staff as a tasty thank you.

This holiday season marks the 25th anniversary of BC Transplant’s Operation Popcorn, a provinal campaign to thank health care profession and raise awareness about organ donation.

“As many as 150 health care workers can be involved in the donation and transplant process, and some never learn the outcome of their efforts, much less get an opportunity to meet the people they helped,” said Dr. Sean Keenan, medical director for organ donation at BC Transplant.

Wealth of knowledge

Langley’s Charlie Fox often gets that little tug on the shirt sleeve.

At the popcorn presentation, an ER nurse took him aside to ask questions about transplants because a family member is going through the process.

Fox, a kidney donor recipient, is happy to talk transplants with anyone wanting information and oversees a support group, the Fraser Valley Transplant Network.

“My wife and I, as my donor, we do help people through the process, give them advice, give them ideas about what they can expect through the operation and post operation,” he said.

The transplant was almost eight years ago.

“Since the transplant, it’s been an amazing new lease on life, Fox said.

19 and counting

“I am 19 years on a liver,” said White Rock’s Earl Howell.

He had constricture of bile ducts, which resulted in liver damage.

“You’re liver basically packs up,” he explained.

While there were a few health challenges after, he’s enjoyed a fulfilling life.

“I’ve got to see both of my sons and daughter grow up and have grandkids

His transplant was in an era when someone had to die to donate an organ like a liver. Modern technology has allowed live donors to contribute some liver tissue in many cases.

While not able to directly contact the donor’s family, Howell keeps them in his thoughts.

“The words cannot express the gratitude that you have to that family for the decision they made in that time,” he said.

He’s enjoyed another 20 years since the organ of a complete stranger was implanted into his body, completely changing his health.

“And as far as I’m concerned, I’m going for 20 more,” Howell said.

Proposal

Joanne Arcado kept getting sicker and sicker.

It started with pain and fatigue thanks to an auto-immune disease affecting her liver and progressed to the point of an inability to do daily tasks and work.

While her friends were getting married and having kids, the 20-something was in and out of hospital.

On the same say her high school sweetheart was proposing, she also got the call that a transplant liver had been found. While it wasn’t suitable, a match was found a week later.

Since her transplant, she’s making up for lost time and all she missed in life as a young woman.

Beat of life

Kim Walker, of Surrey, was happy to walk the halls of Langley Memorial Hospital with the other transplant recipients and gourmet goodies for the hospital folks who make transplants possible.

Before the surgery, she was weak but life changed when she received a heart transplant six years ago.

“I was very fortunate to only have to wait three months for my heart,” Walker said. “The first six months to a year a little rough but after that all great news,” she said.

Transplant Quick facts:

BC Transplant oversees all aspects of donation.

People can register at any of the 62 Service BC locations.

1,044,908 British Columbians are registered donors.