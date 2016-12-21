Are you looking for that perfect Christmas gift for the gardener in your life? Why not buy them a membership to the Comox Valley Horticultural Society?

It’s a gift that keeps on giving the whole year round! For only $20, we include a monthly meeting that is packed with gardening ideas, fabulous guest speakers, access to our master gardeners, to books, discounts on garden plants and tools and much, much more. Your special gardener will also receive an amazing monthly newsletter, invitations to view select members’ gardens throughout the year, and discounts at many local garden centres.

Simply go to our website to print off a membership form for your gardener at http://bit.ly/2hOuGoW

Mail it to us with payment and their annual membership card will be ready for pick up at our Jan. 16 opening meeting at the Florence Filberg Centre.