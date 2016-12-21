- Home
VIDEO: Santa catches a ride to Victoria General Hospital
Santa flew into View Royal on Tuesday via helicopter, catching a ride with B.C. Emergency Health Services and Helijet while his sled gets its final tune up before Christmas Eve. Santa, along with some of his helpers from the North Pole, were visiting with children in the Victoria General Hospital before stopping at other hospitals in Nanaimo, Vancouver, New Westminster and Surrey.
