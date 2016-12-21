Frequent blood donor (and Langley resident) Alex Kohler took part in a clinic at the Murrayville Fire Hall during the summer. TWU is the site of a clinic on Christmas Eve day, Dec. 24.

The holidays are all about giving, and blood is one of the greatest gifts you can give.

Canadian Blood Services is reminding donors and potential donors in Langley of the importance of booking an appointment to give blood right away — and that clinics are open over the holidays.

People are urged to book an appointment now to donate before Dec. 31 and bring their friends and family with them.

The next clinic in Langley is at Trinity Western University, 7600 Glover Road in the Reimer Student Centre cafeteria on Christmas Eve day (Saturday, Dec. 24) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic target is 101 donations

Click here to view and share a new video e-card created for the holidays that shows how Ken, a donor, makes a difference for a patient like Noah who will require blood products for the rest of his life.

“Every minute of every day, someone like Noah will need blood,” Canadian Blood Services noted. “This does not stop over the holiday season.”

Donated blood is essential for patients requiring blood and blood products while they receive cancer treatment, require emergency care or undergo life-saving surgery.

To book an appointment, locate a clinic, check your eligibility, and more, use the Give Blood App or click here.

The winter months come with the added challenges inclement weather creates.

As donors in many areas contend with poor weather, it’s even more important for other current and new donors to make and keep their appointments, Canadian Blood Services noted.

As a result of inclement weather across the country, Canadian Blood Services has had to cancel a number of clinics and has also seen a decline in the number of donors able to attend clinics.

About Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services manages the national supply of blood, blood products and stem cells, and related services for all the provinces and territories (excluding Quebec).

The organization operates an integrated, pan-Canadian service delivery model that includes leading an interprovincial system for organ donation and transplantation.

Canadian Blood Services is regulated as a biologics manufacturer by Health Canada and primarily funded by the provincial and territorial ministries of health., and is a not-for-profit charitable organization.