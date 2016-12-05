This home at 3464 Sussex Street is among the many homes lit up for the holiday season in Abbotsford and Mission.

A number of Abbotsford homes are now sparkling for the holidays.

Here is a list of some of the Christmas light displays that can be viewed, as supplied to The News by homeowners.

Here is a list of some of the Christmas light displays that can be viewed, as supplied to The News by homeowners.

You may also include a photo if you wish.

ABBOTSFORD

34229 Woodbine Crescent (photo above):

Large palm trees, many reindeer and a large star on the roof decorate this home from 4 p.m. to midnight daily until Jan. 5. Several other homes on the street are decorated with twinkling lights and holiday characters.

3464 Sussex Street (photo at top of page):

The Hood family say this year is their best display yet. Their display has 10 inflatable characters, 15 blow-molds, 19 handmade wooden cutouts, 27 handmade rope light figures and thousands of lights. Open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. until Dec. 31.

32229 Rogers Avenue (photo above):

Every year, this family adds a little more to its display, complete with a singing tree. Lights are on from dusk to dawn.

1405 Kaslo Court (photo above):



This display includes thousands of flashing lights and is best viewed if you drive clockwise into the cul-de-sac. Open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. until Dec. 31.

32273 Adair Avenue (photo above):

The Hyde/ Kreschuk family set up this display, which includes seven blow-up figures, lots of lights, a tree made from a baseball pole and a painted front window. The lights are on from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly.

32265 Cordova Avenue (photo above):

A polar bear, inflatable Disney characters and LED lights are featured on this display by the Cruz family. It is open for viewing from 4:30 to 10 p.m. nightly.

33232 Keats Court (photo above):

This display by the Myrhe family takes a traditional approach with stars, wreaths. lighted bushes, Santa with his sleigh, and more. It is lit up nightly from 5 to 11 p.m. until Dec. 31.

3791 Balsam Crescent (photo above):

The Johnson family’s display features a large Noel sign, an inflatable tree and snowman, many lights and a reindeer groove. The display is lit up from 4:30 p.m. to midnight each day.

33385 Townshipline Road (photo above):

This property features one of the largest and longest standing displays in Abbotsford, located on the Matsqui flats and put on by Frank and Julia Keis for 60 years. Too many lights to count and more than 100 figurines and rare items. Open nightly from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 1.

32895 Harwood Place (photo above):

This display by Ken and Brenda Keis features more than 20,000 lights and unique figurines, including a Winter Wonderland and nativity scene. The lights are on from 5 to 10 p.m. until Dec. 31.

2136 Primrose St. (photo above)

The Blais family’s display features 32 Christmas inflatables on the roof and throughout the yard, as well as more than 5,000 lights. Donations are being collected for the food bank. Hours for viewing are 4 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 25, and all day during the weekends.

32288 King Rd. (photo above)

This display of thousands of white lights and a nativity scene can be viewed daily from 5 to 10 p.m.

2510 Ware Street:

Nearly everyone in this 51-unit seniors’ complex decorates their residence. Open nightly from 4 to 10 p.m. until Jan. 9.

34458 Laburnum Avenue:

The display by the Brownes includes more than 3,500 blue and white lights. It runs from 4 p.m. to midnight until Jan. 2.

MISSION





32228 Buffalo Drive (photo above):

The Vendrasco family features a display of more then 35,000 lights that play with music, as well as a nativity scene, flying reindeer and much more. Lights will be on from 5 to 11 p.m. nightly until Dec. 30. The family will collect cash and non-perishable food for the local food bank.

