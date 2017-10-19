Wide range of employers attending Black Press Extreme Career Fair in Colwood

Stacey Laybolt (right), assistant food and beverage manager of Elements Casino in Cloverdale, connects with an attendee at the Black Press Extreme Career Fair last month on the Lower Mainland. Black Press is hosting a Lower Island edition next week at The Q Centre in Colwood. Lance Peverley/Black Press

Are you looking for meaningful employment, just getting started in the job market or perhaps looking to make a career change?

Next week’s Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair could be your best bet to connect with your next employer. Organized by Black Press, publisher of your local community newspaper, the event will have representation from companies and organizations in a wide variety of fields, both private and public sector.

“There’s a lot of recruitment being done in the area and there’s lots of opportunities for people to follow their passion,” says Brittney Prentice, events marketing co-ordinator for Black Press. “This is about making the greater community in Victoria aware of what’s available to them.”

Exhibitors range from public sector employers such as B.C. Corrections, ICBC, B.C. Ferries, the University of Victoria and the Canadian Armed Forces, to private companies including Thrifty Foods, Country Grocer, Elements Casino in View Royal, Black Press and others.

The fair is targeting not only unemployed people, Prentice said, but students and “those that are looking to change careers and get a fresh start on something.” It follows successful career fairs hosted in the Comox Valley and Langley earlier this year and ties in with the regular LocalWorkBC.ca jobs feature seen on all Black Press community newspaper websites.

Next week’s Career Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Thursday (Oct. 26) at The Q Centre at West Shore Parks and Recreation, 1767 Island Hwy. in Colwood.

editor@vicnews.com