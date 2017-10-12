Tracycakes partners with celebrity chef Vikram Vij

Celebrity Chef Vikram Vij and Tracy Dueck, owner of Tracycakes Bakery Cafe, are shown at My Shanti in South Surrey.

“East meets sweet” with a new partnership between Tracy Dueck, founder of Tracycakes Bakery Cafe, which has a location in Abbotsford, and celebrity chef Vikram Vij.

The partnership involves a custom Tracycakes’ dessert now available exclusively at Vij’s My Shanti restaurant in South Surrey.

After a chance meeting at a business event in Langley, Dueck pitched Vij on a South Asian-inspired dessert that would blend Tracycakes’ signature decadent cakes with the flavours of India for a unique dessert creation.

That creation became a custom cake called The Sultan’s Jewel, an ultra-moist chocolate cake infused with a silky coconut-and-cardamon-infused custard, and crowned with a rich dark-chocolate cinnamon ganache and an exotically spiced almond-cocoa masala crumble.

“The cake is beautiful, it tastes incredible, and our customers love it,” said Vij. “The Sultan’s Jewel is a welcome addition to the My Shanti dessert menu and a tempting finale to our refined Indian fare.”

“It’s been a dream of mine to collaborate with Vikram. As a successful restaurateur, author and TV personality, he is a true Canadian culinary icon, so to be able to develop a cake especially for one of his restaurants is an incredible honour,” Dueck said.

Vij is an Indian-born Canadian chef, cookbook author, and television personality. He is co-owner, with his wife Meeru Dhalwala, of the Indian cuisine restaurants Vij’s and Rangoli in Vancouver.

He also owns My Shanti, a restaurant in South Surrey.

In 2014, Vij was announced as a new “dragon” investor on the Canadian reality show Dragons’ Den for its ninth season and departed at the end of the season.

Tracycakes Bakery Cafe has locations in historic downtown Abbotsford and in Langley’s historic Murrayville.