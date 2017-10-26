Today â€˜N â€˜Tomorrow Learning Society appoints executive director

Today 'N 'Tomorrow Learning Society (TNTLS) has appointed Natalie Robinson as the society's new executive director and Young Parent Program (YPP) coordinator.

Robinson was previously chair of the TNTLS Board of Directors.

In this newly established role, Robinson will report to the Board of Directors and will also be responsible for managing operations to ensure the organization continues to achieve its goal of supporting young Comox Valley parents committed to completing their high school education.

“TNTLS and our young parents and their families are so fortunate to have someone as committed and passionate about our work as Natalie Robinson,” said director Jenny Deters.

“Her professional experience, business network, and her wealth of experience and knowledge of TNTLS will serve her well as she transitions from her role as the Society’s board chair to this new position.

Deters said the Board of Directors is confident in Robinson’s leadership.

“Members of the Board are confident that we’ve found in Natalie a positive leader who will strive to continue TNTLS’s tradition of excellence in our programs,” she said.

Robinson’s experience encompasses ten years with the Coastal Community Credit Union and a long history of giving back to her community. This includes serving as chair of TNTLS for the past five years and as a board member since 2010.

During this time, she also took on a number of large projects with great success.

Robinson said she is honoured to be chosen for the role.

“I’m excited about working with the society’s board, staff, and young parents in this new capacity,” she said. “I plan to build on the success of TNTLS by providing strong guidance and direction to Today ‘N’ Tomorrow’s dedicated staff. And, as YPP Coordinator, I will be seeking ways to expand the program’s valuable resources to strengthen its support of parenting students’ educational goals.”

The TNTLS Board invites the community to meet Robinson at the society’s upcoming Annual General Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 4830B Headquarters Road in Courtenay.

Society staff and members, parents and their families, and newly elected board members will be there to welcome you. Doors open at 5 p.m.