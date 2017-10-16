Taxation Town Hall targets proposed tax changes

WaterStreet Family Offices founder and CEO Tim Cestnick will speak about how tax laws will affect Canadian’s future during a ‘Taxation Town Hall’ on Tuesday Oct. 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Trinity Western University’s Northwest Auditorium.

Local business owners and taxpayers are invited to a ‘Taxation Town Hall’ on Tuesday Oct. 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Trinity Western University’s Northwest Auditorium.

The event will provide an opportunity to discuss Canada’s proposed tax changes with Canadian tax expert, Tim Cestnick, the founder and CEO of WaterStreet Family Offices.

“It’s important for Canadians to understand what our government is proposing. The last time Canada had major tax reform, it was a thoughtful 10 year process,” Cestnick said. “All Canadians will suffer if something so important like the proposed changes are rushed into law as quickly as the government would like.”

Michael Loughrin, president and founder of the TWU Langley chapter of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s GS Club on campus, noted, “We are grateful to have someone with Tim Cestnick’s expertise come help us better understand the national conversation and debate.”

“Painting hard working farmers, doctors, and small business owners as ‘tax cheats’ has done immense harm,” said business owner Tamara Jansen of Darvonda Nurseries. “This anti-business Liberal government forces young entrepreneurs to rethink their willingness to take risks. We’ll never know how many jobs have been lost.”

Business and Political Science Major Sam Vankevich, who started his own business, Stressful Jobs, when he was in Grade 8, added, “This is a great opportunity for us as students and future business owners to be a part of this national debate. Policies matter.”

Light Refreshments will be served.

For reservations and information, contact Michael Loughrin 647-772-5159 or judi@telus.net