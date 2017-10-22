SQM celebrates Best in Commercial Construction Award

Service Quality Measurement (SQM) Group is celebrating after winning a Best in Commercial Construction Award at the recent ninth Annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards event.

With more than 100 applicants and a record number of finalists, SQM’s state-of-the-art research centre won the Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Award for the Renovation category. About 50 per cent of SQM’s workforce are millennials and were the source of inspiration for this Google-lite office design that is the new home of SQM’s research centre on 31st Avenue in downtown Vernon.

“A huge thank-you goes to Heartwood Homes Ltd. for providing their expertise and dedication to this renovation project, and Lunde Architect Ltd. for the design, of which we are now proud to call our new Canadian headquarters,” said Lara Pow, SQM president. “There was incredible competition for these awards, and we are truly honored to have received this award.”

SQM’s new high-tech office includes open areas that facilitate and promote workplace collaboration, including meeting/lounge spaces furnished with leather couches, coffee bars, and a relaxation room with massage chairs.

In addition, each floor has a boardroom for larger group meetings, private coaching rooms, kitchens with window seating overlooking the city, and soft LED automatic, adjustable lighting for a more environmentally friendly option in the workplace.