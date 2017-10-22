SC Carts brings new golf cart to life in Canada

The Vernon-based golf cart company expands its product line â€” the carts are no longer just for golf

The NXT golf cart is the newest product from Vernon-based SC Carts. Featuring a wide variety of features, the cart is a fully-loaded sport-based cart. (Photo submitted)

More than seven years ago, SC Carts jumped into the golf cart scene and began building custom carts.

Since its inception, SC Carts has been growing and offering unique custom carts for many different applications, from resorts to work carts.

“Golf carts are no longer just for golf,” said Jeffery Holomis, president of Vernon-based SC Carts. “With custom cart orders year-round, we have found a niche in the custom cart segment and are continuing to grow with our newest offering.”

SC Carts has just launched the NXT, a brand new offering to the Western Canada golf cart scene. The NXT custom cart exterior features bold styling and the interior feels more like an automobile, with its creature comforts, than a golf cart.

“We felt there was an opportunity in the market to provide customers with a fully loaded sport-based golf car at an exceptional value, and the NXT is just that,” said Holomis.

The NXT comes loaded with standard features which include an onboard charger, dual speed switch, Bluetooth stereo, headlights (high/low), brake lights, signal lights, daytime running lights, reverse lights, SC Drive system (350 amp 5kw AC drive) and more, at a retail price that compares with a basic cart from one of the three big cart manufacturers.

“We are really excited about this significant milestone,” said Holomis. “We’ve spent the past two years working on the NXT and bringing it to market.

“There isn’t just one thing that sets these carts apart from most other carts. Not only do they come loaded at an exceptional price point, the NXT also offers an exceptionally smooth ride with independent coil over suspension, braking via mechanical drum brakes or upgraded four-wheel hydraulic discs, with the option of an automatic parking brake on all models. All the customer has to do is pick the colour, and let SC Carts take care of the rest to create one cool ride.”