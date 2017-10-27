Saanich business coach heads local eWomenNetwork

The Victoria chapter of the eWomenNetwork has appointed Erin Acton as its newest managing director.

A Saanich resident in the neighbourhood of Maplewood, Acton is a business coach who helps small and mid-sized businesses make the leap in terms of growth.

She’ll head the eWomenNetwork, a group focused on women in entrepreneurial careers.

“According to the Small Business Association, women are starting businesses at three times the rate of men and account for more than two-thirds of the job market,” Acton said.

The Victoria Chapter of eWomenNetwork has a monthly meeting of at least 100 women and also uses an ‘accelerated networking’ session to build business connections and exchange resources between female business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

“eWomenNetwork is a big business-booster,” she said.

The goal is to have one million women achieve a million dollars in revenue.