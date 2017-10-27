Erin Acton the newest managing director of eWomenNetwork.Linda Mackie photo credit

Saanich business coach heads local eWomenNetwork

The Victoria chapter of the eWomenNetwork has appointed Erin Acton as its newest managing director.

A Saanich resident in the neighbourhood of Maplewood, Acton is a business coach who helps small and mid-sized businesses make the leap in terms of growth.

She’ll head the eWomenNetwork, a group focused on women in entrepreneurial careers.

“According to the Small Business Association, women are starting businesses at three times the rate of men and account for more than two-thirds of the job market,” Acton said.

The Victoria Chapter of eWomenNetwork has a monthly meeting of at least 100 women and also uses an ‘accelerated networking’ session to build business connections and exchange resources between female business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

“eWomenNetwork is a big business-booster,” she said.

The goal is to have one million women achieve a million dollars in revenue.

