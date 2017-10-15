Pumpkin campaign helps children

An annual tradition has helped keep children healthy.

The Salt Fowler Team from Remax Vernon recently held its annual pumpkin picking and charity lunch at the Pumpkin Patch on St. Anne’s Road in Spallumcheen.

“This year was the busiest we have seen for our annual event. We were surprised as it was opening day at the Pumpkin Patch and we thought we may be a bit early. However, it was a huge success,” said Lisa Salt, co-founder of the Salt Fowler Team.

“This year we decided to step up and match every donation dollar for dollar, and were very happy with the results.”

In addition to providing Tim Horton’s hot chocolate, Helmut’s smokies and hot dogs, and coupons for free pumpkins, the Salt Fowler Team raised $1,233 in matched donations for the Children’s Miracle Network, which supports children’s hospitals, medical research, and community awareness of children’s health issues.

Many of those who picked up pumpkins have participated in the event before.

“Like every year, my family and I look forward to it. This is a fantastic way that they get to say thank you to the community and have a chance to catch up and to see how their clients’ families have grown,” said resident Michael King.

Elsewhere in the community, the Salt Fowler Team reserves a portion of each property sale for charity which is distributed at the end of the year to the North Okanagan Hospice Society, the Okanagan Rail Trail or to local clients that have fallen on challenging times.