Prospera Credit Union participates in Women Mentorship Program

Francisca Mantey of Ghana enjoyed some classic Canadian experiences during her visit to B.C. including her first double-double during a trip to Tim Hortons with her host Jayne Taylor and Taylor’s mom Ruth Verstrate (in photo).

The deputy manager of operations for a credit union in Ghana joined Prospera Credit Union throughout September to take part in the Women’s Mentorship Program.

Francisca Mantey was one of 10 women credit union leaders from Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Swaziland and the Philippines who were paired up with host credit unions across Canada to learn about day-to-day operations, policies and services.

Among the women who played host was Jayne Taylor, vice-president of member experience and business management at Prospera.

She said that a team of female leaders within Prospera spent time with Mantey to share “best practices” in several areas, including leadership coaching, credit underwriting and risk, process improvement and change management.

“In addition, she spent time with staff at our West Oaks branch in Abbotsford, where she was really interested in observing how we respond to member needs.”

Mantey said her job in Ghana is mostly reserved for men. She said when she returns to Ghana, she is keen to use what she has learned to lead her team and achieve the targets set by her credit union.

“I have dedicated myself and worked towards the growth and development of the credit union and I believe I have a lot more to offer to contribute to both local objectives and the global goals of the credit union movement,” Mantey said.

The program is a global development initiative created by the Canadian Co-operative Association(CCA) and supported by the Co-operative Development Foundation of Canada.