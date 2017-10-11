Preparing taxes for 40 years

H&R Block franchise owner celebrating four decades of service this year

By Times Staff

Some businesses come and go but a few just keep plugging along.

One example is Paulette Miller’s H&R Block office in Clearwater. She will be celebrating her 40th year as the franchise owner this year.

“That’s what I do here. It keeps me busy,” she says.

What she does includes doing tax preparation all year, including corporate, T1, T2 and T3, general bookkeeping as well as helping people with their forms for Canada pension and so on.

Typically she has one other employee during tax season.

She has been in her present location at 30 Young Road (next to Fields) since January of 2012.