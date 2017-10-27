Nominations now open for annual Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce awards

The nomination process for the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Chamber Awards is underway.

There are 14 different categories from which to nominate a business, organization, or individual you feel has made an outstanding contribution to the community.

Categories for the awards include:

• Business leadership

• Business of the year

• Citizen of the year

• Customer service

• Family first

• Food and farm

• Heritage recognition

• New business

• Sustainability

• Technology & innovation

• Young entrepreneur

• Youth leadership

Nominations close Nov. 15, so don’t delay.

To access the nomination form online, go to comoxvalleychamber.com/annualawards

The Chamber will also accept written nominations at the office, at 2040 CCliffe Ave., Courtenay.

The Comox Valley Annual Awards Gala will take place Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Florence Filberg Centre in downtown Courtenay.