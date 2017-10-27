New natural health centre opens in downtown Creston

A mutual passion for natural medicine traditions first led Paul Gaucher and Dove Sprout to Traditional Chinese Medicine studies in Nelson, and then into each other’s lives. Now having a family practice in their new Creston Acupuncture & Natural Health Centre at 116-12th Avenue South, the parents of three young children share their knowledge in alternative health care to a growing number of patients. “We started a practice in Nelson, but so many graduates of the Academy of Classical Oriental Sciences (ACOS) stay there, that we thought it best to look elsewhere,” Gaucher said last week. “We saw Creston as being underserved in our field of work. When we saw this wide open beautiful valley, we knew we had found where we wanted to be.” Gaucher said his interest in health started at an early age –

“I’ve always had a passion for natural health,” he said. I grew up in a log home, and nature has always inspired me. Even as a teen I read a lot of magazines on health food and vitamin supplements.” Sprout graduated with her class’s top marks in 2007 and she enjoys taking “a patient-centric approach” in both acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine. “Since each individual is unique, so is each treatment,” she said. “That’s what really motivates me.” The couple has settled into the recently renovated building (once occupied by the late Dr. Brown), and Creston is feeling like home. While their practice is typically referred to as “alternative”, the truth is that it is becoming more and more mainstream to the general public. “People are now a lot more open to other health care options, such as acupuncture.” Acupuncture and alternative medicine have also been embraced by employers, who see their workers being more pro-active about their health, and far more cognizant of their wellbeing. Most benefit plans now cover acupuncture as companies realize that healthy employees are also more productive. While acupuncture and botanical medicine products are the obvious aspects of the Creston Acupuncture & Natural Health Centre, there is a less visible part of the practice, too. “Lifestyle recommendations are a significant part of our work,” Gaucher said. “People seem to have a greater awareness that their lifestyle is an important aspect of their overall health and that the patient has to exert some effort to maintain good health.” Sprout and Gaucher are quick to admit that modern medicine plays an essential role in health care. Traditional practices are complementary to Western Medicine, preventative in maintaining good health, and an excellent option for many chronic and acute conditions. Acupuncture and traditional Chinese herbs are often prescribed together. “Traditional Chinese herbs are very different from the western scientific approach we are accustomed to. Botanical extracts are generally well tolerated, and seldom have side effects, but also take longer to get the desired effect,” Gaucher said. The purity and potency of our herbal medicine lines are guaranteed by FDA approval. Paul Gaucher (R.TCM.P) and his wife Dove Sprout (R.TCM.P) co-own Creston Acupuncture & Natural Health Centre. They are located at 116- 12th Ave S. in Creston, BC. For more information or to book an appointment, call the clinic at 250-428-0488. For further questions about what acupuncture and herbal medicine can treat, e-mail acupuncturecrestonbc@gmail.com