Mission Chamber welcomes governmentâ€™s plans to revise tax reforms

The Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce welcome the government’s plans to revise its proposed tax reforms and to reduce the small business tax rate as a result of the comments and concerns expressed through the national #ProtectGrowth campaign, and the Mission Chamber lead Postcard Campaign along with consultations across the country.

“When thousands of postcards were delivered representing business around the province all having similar concerns, it’s no surprise that it was increasingly difficult for government to ignore the concerns of BC Businesses,” saids David Sawatzky, president, Mission Chamber.

Together with the Canadian Chamber and BC Chambers efforts, we used every communication tool available to voice the concerns of the business community, and we are encouraged to see that our voices have been heard,” added Sawatzky.

As Canadians celebrate Small Business Week, Chamber representatives congratulate the thousands of businesspeople who joined the mobilization and made their voices heard on this important issue affecting Canadian workers and employers.

The Mission Chamber also noted the Minister’s call for further input from Canadian businesses, and intends to continue providing a voice to ensure the tax system is simpler and less of a burden on Canada’s competitiveness.

“It is always more productive when government and business work together. We can only hope the government will listen as we provide advice on those areas where more remains to be done, and that they will propose concrete data to back up their claims,” says Perrin Beatty, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

“The Canadian Chamber will be working with the Mission Chamber and other chambers across the country for suggestions on reforms that can improve the competitiveness of Canada’s tax system. Lowering the small business tax rate is one such measure, but there is still much room for improvement,” Beatty said. “We must ensure that Canada, and with it Mission, remain attractive places to do business. Although there is a great deal of work to be done, today’s announcement is a positive first step, but we expect more and we will be vigilant on the next steps.”