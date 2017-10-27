Maple Roch nominated for business awards

Maple Roch, a Summerland maple syrup business, has been nominated for three provincial business awards.

The award nominations, through the B.C. Small Business Awards, are for the categories of community impact, premiere people’s choice and best employer.

Roch Fortin, owner of Maple Roch, said the nominations reflect his company’s emphasis on supporting the community.

Fortin, a former RCMP officer, said he viewed his policing work as a way to make a difference in the communities where he served.

“A business can have a similar impact,” he said. “It’s incredible. It feels good.”

Many of Fortin’s employees include food bank recipients, people with disabilities and students. He said his team has helped his business to grow.

“We have them because they contribute to the success of our business,” he said. “We go out of our way to make them feel as if they’re part of the business.”

The community is encouraged to vote for Maple Roch in the awards.

Online voting is at http://sbbcawards.ca/nominees/.

Voting is open and will continue until Nov. 30.

Once the voting is completed, semifinalists will be determined in December to early January, and the top five finalists will be selected in early February.

The awards ceremony will be held on Feb. 23.