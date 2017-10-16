Locally Owned: Pet Junction

Debbie Hildebrandt has deep ties to the Aldergrove community and 21 years ago she decided to purchase a pet grooming business in her hometown, called Pet Junction.

She relocated Pet Junction to its current location on Fraser Highway 17 years ago, and has steadily built it up as a popular pet supplies and full grooming shop.

“Were building the retail side — toys, beds, collars, leashes — but the biggest part is the grooming side,” said Debbie.

“We now have five groomers for both cats and dogs. We’ve been asked to groom larger animals such as horses but that’s not our forte. We’re smaller but we have good knowledge and people appreciate our good advice.”

Pet Junction contributes to the community by donating items for fundraising raffles, and also “look after the elderly” in the community who need help with their pets. And in the aftermath of the wildfires in B.C.’s up-country Pet Junction sent a shipment of pet food to 100 Mile House for those in need.