Locally Owned: Heather Newport Inc.

Heather Newport has been a practicing Certified Professional Accountant since receiving her CPA degree in 1984.

In 1998 she took over an established Aldergrove accounting business and has steadily built up a “real rainbow” of clients, from many personal tax clients to about a hundred corporate clients, including farmers, construction companies and spas, among other small businesses in this community.

“(The variety of clients and their business needs) keeps it interesting,” says Heather’s daughter, Kelly, who works with her as a third level CPA student and accounting technician.

In 2006, Heather Newport relocated the business to a downtown Aldergrove location that offers a comfortable working environment along with better parking and convenience for her clientele.

Newport’s business also contributes to community needs, such as helping the Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association and Adult Softball keep their financial records in order, as well as providing hampers of food for families needing help at Christmas time.