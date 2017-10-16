Locally Owned: Donâ€™s Auto Body and Paint Shop Ltd.

Don’s Auto Body was established in 1967 by founder Don Charlton, and has been owned by the Woodcock family since 1989. Troy Woodcock took over the business eight years ago when his father, Larry, retired. Troy has worked hard to keep up the high standards expected as an ICBC approved auto body and paint shop.

“I grew up helping my Dad at the shop,” says Troy, who is constantly learning and upgrading the shop’s equipment and stay skills as required by ICBC, as well as the demands of government regulations.

“It’s a very competitive business, and painting has become very expensive because it has to be environmentally-friendly,” says Troy. However, meeting those high standards has paid off for Don’s Auto Body as the company brand is well-regarded in the region, and provides employment for seven full-time staff members. Don’s Auto Body has also supported a wide variety of community causes over the decades, such as the Aldergrove Kodiaks Junior Hockey team.