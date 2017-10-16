Locally Owned: Crankyâ€™s Bike Shop

Heath and Shannon McKenzie have been community mainstays since they started Cranky’s Bike Shop from their Aldergrove home in 2002. Three years later the couple were able to purchase and renovate a cosy and welcoming storefront on 272 Street.

“It’s worked out better than we imagined,” said Heath, observing that the shop is popular among families as well as baby boomers who are looking for “low impact” exercise on bikes.

The shop also serves competitive cyclists but the business primarily caters to recreational cyclists such as Heath, who is himself a mountain bike rider.

Summer is their peak season of course, and there are up to half a dozen knowledgeable staff working to meet the public’s needs.

Heath also tries to involved in as many community events as possible, such as the seven-year-old annual Bike Jam which he sponsors along with the Aldergrove Business Association every summer.

“That’s what I love about the small community feel, and making a positive impact on the town, said Heath.