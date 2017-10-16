Locally Owned: Brick Alley Bistro

Aldergrove’s Brick Alley Bistro is a “West Coast inspired” restaurant that has been picking up a steady clientele of happy diners since it opened two months ago in downtown Aldergrove. It is the brainchild of chef Rebecca Olfert and her business partner Sandra Legault, who both felt a fresh new approach to casual dining was needed in Aldergrove.

The main dining room is bright and cheery, and along with the outdoor patio area, seats up to 50. There is also a meeting room area which will seat another dozen or so when completed.

All of the menu items are made from scratch in Brick Alley’s kitchen, and Rebecca likes to change things up a little, depending on what the customer’s tastes are and what is seasonally available. Appetizers include steamed mussels and portobello fries, along with a variety of salads with seared tuna or blackened chicken. There is a selection of wraps and sandwiches, as well as entrees such as lamb shank, pan seared salmon and the Brick Alley Mac an Cheese, which range in price from $16.50 to $21. There is a children’s menu.

Sweets such as sticky buns and muffins are fresh-baked daily in the kitchen, among other desserts. A perfect way to enjoy downtown Aldergrove, Brick Alley Bistro is open Tuesday to Friday 11-9 and weekends 8-9.