Isuzu Commerical Trucks grows

Dealership on Langley Bypass celebrates two new buildings

A commercial truck dealership on the Langley/Surrey border celebrated a significant milestone on Oct. 19.

Gold Key Isuzu Commerical Trucks marked the opening of its new sales showroom and service buildings with a Thursday evening soirée at 19525 Langley Bypass.

The sales building is 2,600 square feet while the service building encompasses 5,250 square feet.

Among the highlights was a ribbon cutting ceremony that included Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc., Gold Key president Bill Sie, and City of Langley mayor Ted Schaffer.

Skinner said in 2016, Gold Key was the top Izusu truck sales dealership in Canada and the No. 1 Isuzu parts-selling dealership in the nation.

Vice president of business operations John Fuller explained, “established back in 1984 Gold Key Isuzu Trucks is now equipped to handle the increasing volume of light to heavy medium duty commercial vehicles that the brand produces.”

Isuzu Trucks is seeing increased demand across the Lower Mainland and expects to see Gold Key build on its position as Canada’s largest volume dealer and parts supplier.

Sie thanked everyone for their patience during the “dusty summer months” and added

“We are immensely proud of our new facility and the high standards of customer service it will enable

us to deliver and build upon.”