Golden Sushi serves up raw talent

An accomplished sushi chef is bringing his talent to Golden with a new restaurant.

Mak Yu has been making sushi for more than 30 years and now brings his passion to Golden at Golden SushiDallin Cervo/Star Photo

For more than 30 years Mak Yu has been making sushi and now he has brought his sushi making skills to Golden.

Golden Sushi has been open for three months and already has people talking. As customers come in they can see Yu hard at work with a smile on his face.

“People watch me cook and I’m always smiling and I think that makes them happy,” Yu said.

Born in Korea, Yu started as a dishwasher and said step by step he worked his way up to being a sushi chef. After moving to Canada 25 years ago, Yu has continued bringing smiles through sushi. Having lived in places like Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey, Langley and now Golden, Yu has opened up multiple restaurants finding a lot of success.

Yu said he is often asked to assist other sushi restaurants in opening and finds himself travelling to many places and helping the owner get started. He said he has helped a lot of owners become successful in British Columbia.

In addition to helping owners get started, Yu says he is hoping to teach a class soon showing people how to make their own sushi. He says he’s often asked by people who try and follow other recipes, but are unsuccessful and so he wants to help and show how it’s done. No dates for a class have been set yet, but he hopes to start them in the near future.

In addition to the restaurant, Yu also has a small grocery store located inside the restaurant where customers can buy products.

Yu strives to be the best every day and hopes his customers leave happy. Yu says he knows that mistakes will happen, but hopes customers will talk to him. “I listen to customers and if there’s a problem I change,” Yu said.

Ultimately it comes down to the customers. After more than 30 years in the business, his greatest joy is seeing the smiles on the customers faces.

“When people eat my food, they’re happy and then I’m happy too,” Yu said.