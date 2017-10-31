Finalists announced for Fraser Valley Commercial Building Awards

Winners to be awarded Thursday evening at the Cascades convention centre in downtown Langley

The Fraser Valley Commercial Building Awards happen Thursday in downtown Langley.

A total of 31 finalists will compete for top honours in the seventh annual Fraser Valley Commercial Building Awards, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Cascades convention centre in downtown Langley.

The Hub at King George won the Judges’ Choice Best Overall entry in the awards last year, which celebrates the best commercial and industrial buildings in the Fraser Valley, from Delta to Chilliwack.

New institutional, commercial, industrial, multi family, recreational and renovation projects completed between January 1, 2016 and August 31, 2017 are eligible.

Black Press is a Platinum Sponsor of the event, and Gold Sponsors are Re/MAX Commercial, MNP, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board Commercial Division.

Finalists from each city, their builders and architects, are as follows:

Abbotsford (7)

Allwood Place – 32633 Simon Avenue/2796 and 2799 Allwood Street. Developer/Contractor: Onni Group. Architect/Designer: Yamamoto Architecture.

Challenger Truck Maintenance Facility, 1938 Foy Street. Developer/General Contractor: Mid Valley Investments Ltd., Architect/Designer: Keystone Architecture & Planning Ltd.

Eagle’s Gate – 35298 Marshall Road. Developer/General Contractor: Noort Developments. Architect/Designer: Yamamoto Architecture.

Flatiron Building – 2539 Montrose Avenue. Developer/General Contractor/Architect/Designer: Algra Bros. Developments.

Hearthstone Place – 2719 Gladys Avenue. Architect/Designer: CHP Architects. General Contractor: Mierau Contractors Ltd.

La Galleria – 32445 Simon Avenue. Developer: Quadra Homes. Architect/Designer: Points West Architecture. General Contractor: Reddale Construction.

Parallel North – 1968 North Parallel Road. Developer/General Contractor: Diverse Properties & Diverse Construction Ltd. Architect/Designer: Focus Architecture.

Mission (2)

Horne Creek – 32625 Cedar Valley Connector. Developer/General Contractor: Diverse Properties. Architect/Designer: Focus Architecture.

VIP Soap – 32811 Mission Way. Owner/Developer: 493989 BC Ltd.

Chilliwack (5)

Alder Park Rental Apartments – 45785 Alder Avenue. Owner: Richlane Ventures Ltd. Architect/Designer: Keystone Architecture & Planning Ltd.

Brixton Station – 4554 Tamihi Way. Developer/General Contractor/Architect/ Designer: Algra Bros. Developments.

Edgemont – 45615 Tamihi Way. Developer/General Contractor: Diverse Properties & Diverse Construction Ltd. Architect/Designer: Luteyn Architecture Ltd.

Garrison Commercial 9&10 – 45645 and 45655 Tamihi Way. Developer/General Contractor: Diverse Properties & Diverse Construction Ltd. Architect/Designer: Luteyn Architecture Ltd.

Iron Street Project – 6501 Iron Street. Developer: Jakes Construction. Architect/Designer: Precision Building Design Associates Ltd. General Contractor: Perrey Developments.

Langley (5)

Fraser 206 – 20627, 20631, 20633 Fraser Highway. Developer/Designer: Elevate Development Corp. General Contractor: West Coast Building Restoration Inc.

Lexington Court – 4871 221st Street. Developer: Kelson Investments Ltd. Architect/Designer: Keystone Architecture & Planning Ltd. General Contractor: Redekop Development Corp.

Lotus Living – 20856-20860 76th Avenue. Owner/General Contractor: Speed Way Homes. Architect/Designer: DF Architecture Inc.

Meridian Condominiums – 5363 201st Street. Owner: L&R Joint Ventures Ltd. Architect/Designer: Keystone Architecture & Planning Ltd.

The Place On Park Avenue – 20458 Park Avenue. Developer: JMC Properties Ltd. Architect/Designer: Points West Architecture. General Contractor: MDM Construction (2012) Co. Ltd.

Surrey (9)

Cambridge Walk – 14905 60th Avenue. Owner/Developer: Grayrose Developments. Architect/Designer: Barnett Dembek.

Chorus Apartments – 2358 153rd Street. Developer/General Contractor: Marcon Developments Ltd. Architect/Designer: Ankenman Associates Architects Inc.

Hayer Business Centre – 19180 – 36 Avenue. Developer: Hayer Builders Group. Architect/Designer: Taylor Kurtz. General Contractor: Integrated Construction.

Little India Plaza – 8020 – 128th Street. Architect/Designer: DF Architecture Inc. General Contractor: Wales McLelland Construction.

Mackenzie Estates – 6945 185th Street. Developer 0761210 BC Ltd. Architect/Designer: WG Architecture.

Peterbilt Surrey – 9515 195th Street. Architect/Designer: Keystone Architecture.

Plaza 188 – 18808 72nd Avenue. Developer: Northwest Development Ltd. Architect/Designer: Barnett Dembek Architecture. General Contractor: Parklake Construction Ltd.

Sky Banquet & Convention Centre – 6680 152A Street. Developer/General Contractor: Jagpal Development Ltd. Architect/Designer: WG Architecture Inc.

Surrey Memorial Hospital Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Stabilization Unit – 13750 96 Avenue. Architect/Designer: Kirsten Reite Architecture. General Contractor: Kinetic Construction Ltd.

Delta (3)

Delta Secondary School – 4615 51 Street. Architect/Designer: CHP Architects. General Contractor: Unitech Construction Management Ltd.

Tsawwassen Commons – 4949 Canoe Pass Way. Developer: PDG Tsawwassen Investments Ltd. Architect/Designer: Urban Design Group Architects Ltd. General Contractor: Graham Construction & Engineering Inc.

Tsawwassen Mills – 5000 Canoe Pass Way. Developer: Ivanhoe Cambridge. Architect/Designer: Stantec. General Contractor: Ledcor Construction Ltd.

