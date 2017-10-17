Entrepreneurs share the art of the elevator pitch

Penticton entrepreneur Jason Cox faced the CBC Dragon’s Den successfully by honing his People’s Crafthouse business plan into 90 seconds and now he wants to share the art of the elevator pitch.

As part of Small Business Week, JCI Penticton is hosting an elevator pitch workshop. An elevator pitch is a 30 second to two minute speech designed to garner interest in your business, project, idea or yourself. The workshop is an opportunity for business minded individuals to learn the structure of an effective pitch, practice it in from to the coaches and get feedback to help them perfect it.

The workshop will be led by three coaches: Margie Hibbard, Jason Cox and Nicole Clark. They will present the structure and purpose of the elevator pitch, then the participants will get a chance to write and present their own pitch. The coaches will evaluate and offer constructive feedback.

Hubbard, a JCI member and CEO/founder of SendOutSupport, won the JCI World Elevator Pitch competition one year ago. Participants get to see her in action during the workshop to learn from her experience and create their own winning pitch. Cox will go over the do’s and do not’s, how to stay calm under pressure and what the key points in a successful pitch are. Clark, owner of KISStrategies, works with successful entrepreneurs every day to keep them on track to achieve their goals. She will explain how to craft effective networking and sales pitches and give valuable feedback on participants pitches.

Tickets for the elevator pitch workshop, which takes place on Oct. 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sandman Hotel, are on sale at www.jcibubbles.com and are $15 for JCI members, $25 for non-members.

JCI is an international community-minded training and leadership organization for people aged 18-40. We strive to teach business and life skills through community events, training workshops and networking, social events. JCI Penticton meets regularly at 7pm on the fourth Thursday of the month at its clubhouse on Hastings Ave. Check out JCI Penticton at www.jcipenticton.com for more information.