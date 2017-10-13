Entrepreneurs invited

Clearwater and Wells Gray Country to host pub night for small business owners

Small Business BC is hosting a series of seminars, webinars and so on for Small Business Week, Oct. 16 - 20.

By Times Staff

Are you the owner of a small business or interested in becoming one?

District of Clearwater and Wells Gray Country (Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area A) will be hosting a pub night to celebrate Small Business Week on Thursday, Oct 19 at 6:30 p.m. in Clearwater Lodge.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by Oct. 16 to lgroulx@docbc.ca.

Small Business BC is hosting a series of online workshops for the benefits of small businesses – check out the link below to see if any of them would benefit your business practices.

http://smallbusinessbc.ca/article/small-business-week-2017/