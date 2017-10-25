College of New Caledoniaâ€™s trades discovery program an opportunity

The College of New Caledonia's (CNC) trades discovery program has been delving students into the industries of welding, carpentry, electrical and plumbing. Participants get a taste of the basics in a hands-on environment to discover if a career in a particular trades might be right for them. This program also allows Grade 11 and 12 students to take courses at the college and earn duel credits towards first-year technical training. This semester, four of the trades discovery program students come from Lake District Secondary School.