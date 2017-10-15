Coldstream company pursues new direction

A Coldstream business is evolving for the future.

Kiley Routley recently announced plans to evolve the Back to Earth brand to better align with its new direction.

In a letter to her customers, Routley wrote about her journey from a one-person start up in her kitchen, and gave thanks to her customers for their support over the years.

She also shared her plans for transforming the Back to Earth brand, including approvals from Health Canada for natural product numbers and certifications where applicable.

“The introduction of our new brand marks an exciting evolution in Back to Earth’s history – a history rooted in fostering natural living, being kind to our bodies and doing our part to protect earth’s delicate ecosystem,” she said in her letter.

“We hope to inspire others to join our movement to get back to earth.”

The company has a new logo and the design incorporates many natural elements including imagery of the Earth, the sun, and the moon.

“Wrapped in a crescent moon, the stylized olive branch at the center of the new logo is a timeless symbol of peace and purity, which speaks to Back to Earth’s belief that bringing harmony and balance, feels good and encourages healing,” said Routley.

Certified in many herbalist and aromatherapy education programs, Routley works with a team of naturopaths, biochemists, herbalists and aromatherapists to perfect each plant-based recipe and now bolsters an extensive product line of certified organic products.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the growth we’ve experienced,” Routley.

“We started with the idea that using all-natural, toxin-free ingredients to create clean products could support one’s health and wellness while still being kind to the earth we all share.

“This mission still holds true today,” she said.