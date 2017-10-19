Childrenâ€™s consignment shop to open in downtown Castlegar

Dawn English hopes that her new business will help fill a void that she has felt in Castlegar.

Diggers and Daisies, a children’s consignment store, is set to open in the next few weeks. After English was laid off from her job with a law firm, she decided it was time to step out and start her own business.

With a background that includes business school and support from her mom and Community Futures, English feels she is ready for the challenge ahead.

“They have been amazing, they are super helpful,” said English of Community Futures. “They go over everything from writing a business plan to opening.”

Renovations are taking place at the store which is located at Unit F in the mall next to Kootenay Market.

The store will be carrying gently used clothes from newborn up to size 14X, toys, games, puzzles and sporting goods.

It will also be carrying baby supplies such as baby monitors, cloth diapers, breast pumps and crib bumpers.

Diggers and Daisies is accepting consignments, you can get more information by messaging the store’s Facebook page or by calling English at 250-608-0218.

Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.