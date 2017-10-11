Buy-Low Foods has job fair in Houston
On Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 at the Houston mall, Buy-Low Foods had a job fair where Houston residents could bring their resume to do an on the spot interview. Buy-Low Foods is looking for people who lead enthusiastically by example, have an excellent interpersonal skills and take a genuine interest in people. They are currently hiring part-time and full time positions in all departments.
