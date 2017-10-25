Burns Lakeâ€™s facade improvement program bolsters local pride

Almost 20 properties have benefited from this program

Almost 20 properties have benefited from the Burns Lake facade improvement program since it started in 2013.

Northern Development Initiative Trust provides a total of $20,000 per year to the Village of Burns Lake for this program. So far in 2017, four local businesses have been approved for $17,500 in reimbursement funding.

These include the Burns Lake Native Development Corporation ($5000), the Burns Lake Thrift Shop ($2500), the Tweedsmuir Hotel ($5000) and Burns Lake Home Hardware ($5000).

Village staff anticipate that the remaining $2500 will be applied for before the end of the year.

From 2013 to 2016, $66,603 has been reimbursed to local building and business owners. According to village staff, improvements to business facades have helped bolster community pride.

The village is now in the process of reapplying for the program for next year.

A new addition to the program in 2018 will be the inclusion of accessibility improvements. This means that the cost of installing a wheelchair ramp or a wider door may now be eligible, as long as these upgrades are part of the larger facade improvement project. Village staff note that these accessibility features must be on the outside of the building.

The facade improvement program matches dollar for dollar, a one-time reimbursement grant of 50 per cent of eligible costs to a maximum of $5000 per business. Projects must have a minimum total cost of $2500 to quality for the program.

For more information, contact the village office at 250-692-7587.