Burns Lake Sears affected

Sears Canada has recently received court approval to close its remaining stores, affecting thousands of workers across Canada. According to Jarrett Anderson, owner of Blu Jay Sports and Sears in Burns Lake, this also affects the Sears part of his business, which had already stopped selling in-store appliances last year. "The Sears part of our store has been quiet for the last eight or nine months anyway, so it isn't a huge surprise," said Anderson. "Not sure when the Sears online division will be finished; I'm guessing by Christmas."