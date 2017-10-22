Bringing economic prosperity to Vancouver Island

This week, hundreds of business and community leaders will gather at the State Of The Island Economic Summit in Nanaimo to share ideas, ask questions, sign off on critical initiatives, and explore opportunities for the economic prosperity of Vancouver Island.
Premier John Horgan will address delegates gathered at the summit dinner Oct. 25. Delegates will also hear from industry experts including leading public relations guru Daniel Tisch on curing the fake news epidemic. Seasoned earthquake risk management specialist Peter Yanev will also be a keynote presenter, reporting back from his recent investigation of the Mexico City quake. The summit offers engaging breakout sessions, a captivating tradeshow, networking opportunities, and the highly anticipated presentation of the 2017 State Of The Island Economic Report by MNP senior economist Susan Mowbray.
Register for this year’s State Of The Island Economic Summit on Oct. 25 and 26 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo at www.viea.ca.