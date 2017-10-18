Bed and Breakfast association changes name

The Comox Valley B&B Association announced at its AGM last week that the association has changed its name to the "Comox Valley Association of Bed & Breakfasts and Vacation Rentals" (CVABBVR).

The Comox Valley B&B Association announced at its AGM last week that the association has changed its name to the “Comox Valley Association of Bed & Breakfasts and Vacation Rentals” (CVABBVR).

Association president Carolyn Touhey, who is also the co-owner of the Two Eagles Lodge, says the name change is a more accurate reflection of the association. She said the association’s membership base has also expanded to include non-B&Bs as well.

“Although our association started with a group of traditional B&Bs years ago, our membership base has expanded significantly to include a growing percentage of Comox Valley guest houses and vacation rentals,” said Touhey.

“A name change is simply a more accurate reflection of who we are for the traveling public seeking privately owned, home-like accommodations and for potential members to know the association also welcomes non-B&B accommodations to join the association.”

The Comox Valley B&B Association includes properties from the communities of Comox, Courtenay, Royston, Union Bay, Fanny Bay, and Miracle Beach. Some members provide home-cooked breakfasts, while some are “self-catered.”

All CVABBVR member accommodations have been inspected by a third-party inspector to ensure a consistently high standard among all properties, whether guests are seeking the home-away-from-home experience for vacation or work, or for short or long-term stays, or just a local getaway.

The CVABBVR executive board that will serve another term until October 2018 includes association president Touhey, vice-president Lu Ismay, secretary Rebecca Kayfetz and treasurer John Ismay. All four are owners or co-owners of a Valley-based B&B.