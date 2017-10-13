Ajna Yoga celebrates five years with free yoga

An Oak Bay yoga studio celebrates its fifth anniversary by giving back to the community.

The Ajna Yoga team offers free classes and cupcakes on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at both of their Oak Bay locations.

“We’re thrilled by the support our studio has received during the past five years,” says Jules Payne, co-director of Ajna Yoga. “We’d like to give back to the community by offering free yoga classes and Belgian chocolate cupcakes.”

Ajna is a college and studio that is one of only 11 worldwide to be internationally-accredited for their unique 800-hr Yoga Therapy program.

“We are a therapeutic yoga studio so we offer classes to all types of people, and people with injuries, and those just coming to find a safe space,” says Michelle Kahan. “We welcome you to our community.”

More details can be found on their website at www.ajnayoga.ca.