Small Businesses BC offering free sessions to businesses impacted by wildfires
Cariboo Region small business owners are invited to set up 30-minute accounting and legal sessions to get advice on recovery steps for the business losses and interruptions that occurred.
KurSpa in Vernon voted best in BC
"If pure indulgence is what you're looking forâ€¦."
Fisheries critic Fin Donnelly supports Clayoquot Actionâ€™s Tofino postcard campaign opposing salmon farms
"Foreign, diseased fish are in Pacific waters threatening wild salmon."
WestJet adds new service between Nanaimo and Vancouver
WestJet is adding a new daily, year-round flights between Nanaimo and Vancouver giving passengers a gateway to the world in as little as 15 minutes.
Campbell River neighbourhood receives $15,000 grant from FortisBC for â€œRescue the Riverâ€
A $15,000 grant from FortisBC to the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association (CNA) will be a major boost to the community, says CNA chair Brian Shaw.
Are you ready for Maxâ€™s Drive-Through for United Way
Kelowna hotelier Maxine DeHart will host her popular drive-through breakfast Thursday morning
Preparing taxes for 40 years
H&R Block franchise owner celebrating four decades of service this year
Victoria entrepreneurs can pitch ideas to tech giants
BC Innovation Council tour connects local tech to business opportunities
Buy-Low Foods has job fair in Houston
On Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 at the Houston mall, Buy-Low Foods had a job fair where Houston residents could bring their resume to do an on the spot interview. Buy-Low Foods is looking for people who lead enthusiastically by example, have an excellent interpersonal skills and take a genuine interest in people. They are currently hiring part-time and full time positions in all departments.
Wildfires severely impact local tourist industry
Closure of Wells Gray Park affected guided activities and accommodation revenue
Golden Sushi serves up raw talent
An accomplished sushi chef is bringing his talent to Golden with a new restaurant.
Real estate prices still rising in Langley and Maple Ridge
Still a sellers' market as summer transitions to fall
A look at nine candidates left in the governmentâ€™s supercluster competition
The federal government has narrowed down to nine the candidates for $950 million in funding for supercluster sites. The government hopes to create dense business areas with the initiative where large and small companies can collaborate with research institutes and organizations to commercialize ideas. Here's a look at the shortlist of sites of the more than 50 proposals â€” up to five will be selected for funding.
Self-driving Ubers could still be many years away, says research head
MONTREAL â€” The head of Uber's new self-driving vehicle lab says a viable, on-demand autonomous commercial transportation service remains a long-term goal.
Trump administration: Court canâ€™t suspend pipeline decision
BILLINGS, Mont. â€” Attorneys for the Trump administration said a federal judge has no authority to second-guess a presidential permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline as they seek to stop a lawsuit that would block the project.
Sears Canada asks court for permission to liquidate
Liquidation sales could start mid-October
Mushroom season booming around Tofino and Ucluelet
"We're going to have a huge October."