B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban

  • B.C. posted Jan 29, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Rabbis, priests and imams urge federal government to issue temporary visas to those stuck in U.S. ports of entry.

Kelowna Capital News

OC business students win international title

  • Kelowna updated Jan 29, 2017 at 1:43 PM

Okanagan College School of Business triumphs at Inter-Collegiate Business Competition at Queen's University in Kingston.

Abbotsford News

Draft policy wouldn’t put time limits on roadside memorials

  • Abbotsford updated Jan 27, 2017 at 4:26 PM

No time limits will be imposed upon people who erect roadside memorials in Abbotsford if a policy drafted by staff is approved by council.

Williams Lake Tribune

Hoyer becomes first ever to win X Games snow bike gold medal

  • Williams Lake updated Jan 27, 2017 at 5:42 PM

Williams Lake's Brock Hoyer became the first person ever to win a Snow BikeCross gold medal Friday at the 2017 Aspen X Games.

Maple Ridge News

Stuffed for Super Bowl

  • Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows updated Jan 26, 2017 at 12:32 PM

How to make creamy stuffed mushrooms for your Super Bowl party.

Victoria News

Chinese New Year celebrations get underway in downtown Victoria

  •  posted Jan 29, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Crowds gather in the rain to watch various performances

About a dozen Quebec nurses suspended for stealing fentanyl over last decade

  • posted Jan 29, 2017 at 2:11 PM

Several Quebec nurses suspended for fentanyl theft