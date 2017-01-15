  • Connect with Us

B.C. universities’ sexual assault policies look to avoid past mistakes

!UBC marks its sexual assault awareness month with Denim Day on Jan. 18. - Ashley Wadhwani / Black Press
  • B.C.  posted Jan 15, 2017 at 11:00 AM

A young woman behind the bill that called for better reporting procedures looks at some recently released draft rules.

Maple Ridge News

Video: Man rescued from ice in Fraser River

  • Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Langley posted Jan 15, 2017 at 9:30 AM
Crews arrived to find a man stranded on a small skiff stuck in the ice in the river.

Abbotsford News

Goose poop problem prompts Abbotsford to turn to bird birth control

  • Abbotsford updated Jan 13, 2017 at 1:49 PM

Council endorses plan to addle – shake – eggs of geese to curb exploding populations in local parks

The Northern View

VIDEO and Story: MVP — Tanveen Sahdra, Fighting for every punch

  • Prince Rupert, British Columbia  updated Jan 12, 2017 at 8:14 PM

Tanveen Sahdra is a Prince Rupert boxer-in-training with hopes of becoming a real fighter one day.

Chilliwack Progress

A little TLC for indoor plants

  • Chilliwack updated Jan 11, 2017 at 4:00 PM

There are a number of important things we can do to get our plants back in shape, says Brian Minter

Vernon Morning Star

Science centre promotes research

  • Vernon posted Jan 16, 2017 at 6:00 AM

Employee at Vernon facility publishes paper on pollination

BC Local News Videos

BC Local News

Ethics watchdog opens probe into Trudeau's use of Aga Khan's private helicopter

  • posted Jan 16, 2017 at 6:16 AM

Ethics watchdog probes Trudeau vacation