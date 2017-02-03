  • Connect with Us

!Paul Bally - File photo

Not guilty: verdict reached in death of Fanny Bay cyclist

  • Comox Valley posted Feb 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Prad cleared of wrongdoing in 2014 fatality

Kelowna Capital News

KFX 2017: 'Comic Con meets the Fringe Festival'

  • Okanagan updated Feb 3, 2017 at 3:48 PM

This year's Kelowna Fan Expo (KFX) will offer "everything for nerds," according to the event's producer.

Maple Ridge News

Local high school grad makes it back to Maple Ridge with RCMP

  • Maple Ridge posted Feb 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM

New staff sergeant at Ridge Meadows detachment, went to Maple Ridge secondary.

Terrace Standard

River Kings skid into third after three-way points tie

  • Terrace, B.C. updated Feb 1, 2017 at 6:59 PM

Terrace B.C. River Kings slammed out two victories last weekend to earn a three-way points tie with Williams Lake and Smithers.

Campbell River Mirror

150 banners for 150 years

  • Campbell River posted Feb 1, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Langley Times

No Ban, No Wall rally taking place Sunday in Aldergrove

  • Langley posted Feb 3, 2017 at 5:00 PM

The goal of the event is to show ‘our Iraqi, Syrian, Iranian, Libyan, Somali, Sudanese and Yemenite friends that they are welcome.’

BC Local News Videos

BC Local News

U.S. Coast Guard to suspend search for missing Toronto filmmaker

  • updated Feb 3, 2017 at 2:13 PM

Search for missing filmmaker to be suspended