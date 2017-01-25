  • Connect with Us

Coroner's inquest jury makes 21 recommendations after young man's overdose death

!Brandon Juhani Jansen, 20, of Coquitlam, died while a resident at a substance-abuse treatment centre in Powell River in the early morning hours of March 7. - Black Press files.
  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 8:00 PM

Brandon Jansen of Coquitlam died last year while at a substance abuse treatment centre in Powell River.

BC Local News

Jury says three of four accused human smugglers not guilty

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 9:00 PM

B.C. Supreme Court Justice William Ehrcke declared a mistrial for the fourth man after the jury told the court it couldn't reach a verdict.

Smithers Interior News

Smithers sidewalk wins national Paperweight Award

  • Smithers, Bulkley Valley posted Jan 25, 2017 at 6:50 PM

The infamous sidewalk to nowhere has been awarded by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business for its ability to "exasperate."

Langley Times

Langley's Stealth on two-game losing skid after stumbling in Buffalo

  • Langley posted Jan 25, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Host Buffalo Bandits pour in 21 goals as Vancouver’s record drops to 2-2.

Vernon Morning Star

Flowers enjoy a late bloom

  • North Okanagan posted Jan 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Gardeners are looking ahead to spring: see sales and what to plant

Oak Bay News

Housing construction, sales expected brisk in 2017

  • Greater Victoria posted Jan 25, 2017 at 6:00 PM

Crystal Ball session delivers good news about continued demand for homes

BC Local News

Client says many would be dead without medical heroin at Vancouver clinic

  • updated Jan 26, 2017 at 2:10 AM

Heroin keeps clients 'normal' at unique program