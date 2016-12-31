- Home
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score
Clearwater Times
Avalanche kills snowmobiler near Valemount
SAR personnel determined that the scene was too unstable
BC Local News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.
Penticton Western News
Cruikshank nets two in Vees win over Centennials
Ty Amonte and Jared Nash also scored for the Vees who won for the fifth time against Merritt this season.
Oak Bay News
Homefinder: The year that was for Oak Bay homeowners
The hot seller’s market continued to be the big story in Oak Bay real estate for 2016, with limited listings putting pressure on prices
Abbotsford News
VIDEO: Abbotsford welcomes 2017 at Tradex
First Night event kicks in the New Year for Abbotsford
BC Local News
New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square
New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square
Kelowna Capital News
Happy New Year Kelowna
Abbotsford News
New Year's eve snowfall results in slippery roads
Cranbrook Daily Townsman
Kimberley Dynamiters sweep Christmas Classic series
Langley Advance
Appreciative Christmas light note brings homeowner to tears
Langley Advance
Langley dip is a sure way to cure a hangover
Castlegar News
Sewage treatment upgrades net Castlegar more savings than anticipated
Kelowna Capital News
2016 Newsmaker of the Year
Nelson Star
2016's Top Stories #5: Council backs off on panhandling bylaw, supports street outreach
Nelson Star
2016's Top Stories #4: Mount Sentinel postpones grad following threats
Kelowna Capital News
World famous conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall coming to Kelowna
BC Local News
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
Kelowna Capital News
Newsmakers and shakers of 2016
Kelowna Capital News
New Years Goal: Run the OC Half-Marathon
Kelowna Capital News
Lurking in every corner: How to avoid the flu
Revelstoke Times Review
Man hospitalized after being caught in avalanche in Rogers Pass
Langley Times
GoFundMe set up to replace hay lost in Langley barn fire
Langley Times
Christmas present plot hatched just as planned
Nelson Star
2016's Top Stories #3: Housing market tightens, council regulates short-term rentals
Abbotsford News
2016: The year in review in Abbotsford
Surrey North Delta Leader
KPU students to meet the maestro
BC Local News
College in Canada? After Trump's win, more students in the US consider it
Abbotsford News
Despite rule changes, brewing on Fraser Valley farmland remains nearly impossible
Penticton Western News
Video: What stories caught your attention in 2016?
Peace Arch News
Royal visit for Cloverdale lifeguard
Goldstream News Gazette
HOMEFINDER: West Shore continues to lead in affordable housing
Vernon Morning Star
New year brings higher costs for British Columbians
BC Local News
Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
Vernon Morning Star
Library branches preparing to reopen
BC Local News
Clark looks for housing boom in 2017
BC Local News
Hip frontman Gord Downie chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year