UBC reinstates John Furlong as keynote speaker at athletics banquet

  • Vancouver posted Jan 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM

The university had previously removed Furlong following a circulated open letter from a UBC graduate.

Kelowna Capital News

Missing man appears as search was set to begin

  • Big White updated Jan 9, 2017 at 9:14 AM

As a search was about to start for a missing man in the back country, the subject walked out of the woods.

BC Local News

No arrests as police in Vancouver probe apparently targeted shooting

  • Vancouver posted Jan 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM

A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg

Cranbrook Daily Townsman

Ice come up big in 3-2 win over Giants

  • Cranbrook updated Jan 9, 2017 at 9:42 AM

Kootenay beats Vancouver despite absence of top two scorers, in close affair.

Vernon Morning Star

Bringing hope and healing to Haiti

  • Vernon updated Jan 6, 2017 at 5:52 PM

Retired RN Judy Douglas volunteers her time in Haiti and gives thanks to people in Vernon who have given their support

Chilliwack Progress

More of the white stuff arrives overnight Sunday for Chilliwack

  • Chilliwack posted Jan 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM

There was some reduced visibility on the roads overnight, due to the snow mixed with gusty northeast winds

Okanagan dream homes to help others

  • Impress Branded Content
  • updated Jan 9, 2017 at 10:20 AM

Lottery aims to raise funds for hospital foundation

Ontario agrees to fund Toronto supervised injection sites amid opioid crisis

  • updated Jan 9, 2017 at 11:15 AM

Ontario to fund Toronto safe injection sites