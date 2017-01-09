- Home
UBC reinstates John Furlong as keynote speaker at athletics banquet
The university had previously removed Furlong following a circulated open letter from a UBC graduate.
Kelowna Capital News
Missing man appears as search was set to begin
As a search was about to start for a missing man in the back country, the subject walked out of the woods.
BC Local News
No arrests as police in Vancouver probe apparently targeted shooting
A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg
Cranbrook Daily Townsman
Ice come up big in 3-2 win over Giants
Kootenay beats Vancouver despite absence of top two scorers, in close affair.
Vernon Morning Star
Bringing hope and healing to Haiti
Retired RN Judy Douglas volunteers her time in Haiti and gives thanks to people in Vernon who have given their support
Chilliwack Progress
More of the white stuff arrives overnight Sunday for Chilliwack
There was some reduced visibility on the roads overnight, due to the snow mixed with gusty northeast winds
BC Local News
Okanagan dream homes to help others
- Impress Branded Content
Lottery aims to raise funds for hospital foundation
BC Local News
Ontario agrees to fund Toronto supervised injection sites amid opioid crisis
Ontario to fund Toronto safe injection sites
-
BC Local News
A French country estate in South Langley
- Impress Branded Content
- posted Jan 9, 2017 at 8:00 AM
- X
-
Parksville Qualicum Beach News
Oceanside RCMP looking for shoplifter
-
Nelson Star
Rebate offered for old wood stoves
-
Kelowna Capital News
Donation for Rail Trail
-
Penticton Western News
Preview: City council and school board meetings
-
Langley Times
Great start, poor finish on Giants road trip
-
Kelowna Capital News
New SIDIT-UBC co-op grant available for employers
-
Nanaimo News Bulletin
Nursery property in Nanaimo's north end listed for sale, development
-
Sooke News Mirror
Meet Sooke's new fire chief
-
Vernon Morning Star
Vernon RCMP on hunt for suspected purse thief
-
Mission City Record
Black ice creating havoc on Mission roads
-
Abbotsford News
Treacherous driving conditions causing havoc on Abbotsford roads
-
BC Local News
5 to start your day
-
Kelowna Capital News
Central Okanagan real estate market cooling off
-
Vernon Morning Star
NDP candidate acclaimed in Shuswap constituency
-
Vernon Morning Star
More snow in the North Okanagan forecast
-
Vernon Morning Star
UPDATE: Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla
-
Kelowna Capital News
Cougar caught outside Kelowna apartment building
-
BC Local News
Streep takes on Trump while accepting lifetime award Globe
-
BC Local News
Lululemon adjusts Q4 estimates but outlook remains on track after holiday season
-
BC Local News
Trump mentioned early and often at Golden Globes
-
Langley Advance
Cold weather catches Langley-area people and birds off guard
-
Surrey North Delta Leader
Woman takes to Surrey tree
-
Comox Valley Record
Surprise drop-out from NDP nomination race
-
Penticton Western News
Cooking workshop being offered for SOWINS clients
-
BC Local News
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
-
Comox Valley Record
Capsized kayaker near Comox Marina dies Friday
-
BC Local News
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
-
Langley Advance
Langley outreach to homeless met with smiles and tears
-
BC Local News
BC VIEWS: Here’s to a year of working forests
-
Peace Arch News
Royal visit for Cloverdale lifeguard