Kelowna man pleads guilty in toddler's death

  • Calgary posted Feb 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM

A Kelowna man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a two-year-old boy.

Abbotsford News

Abbotsford couple seeks return of stolen baby and wedding photos

  • Abbotsford updated Feb 1, 2017 at 9:30 AM

Hundreds of images are missing after theft from storage container on family's property

Maple Ridge News

Paramedics petition for essential service

  • Maple Ridge updated Feb 1, 2017 at 7:19 AM

Need 8,000 signatures in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows area by April 10

Penticton Western News

Lakers play impresses visiting coach

  • Penticton updated Jan 31, 2017 at 5:37 PM

The Pen High Lakers field lacrosse team gets praise from Mission coach.

Kelowna Capital News

Moon, Venus, Mars to appear in a triangle

  • Okanagan - Shuswap  posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM

All three will be visible Tuesday night in what astronomers call a "geocentric inferior conjunction."

Surrey Now

EVENTS CALENDAR for Surrey (Feb. 2 and beyond)

  • Surrey B.C.  posted Feb 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Concerts, plays, community events and more in our weekly listings

Feds scrap plan to grill aging native elders as '60s Scoop suit nears ruling

  • posted Feb 1, 2017 at 10:13 AM

Hearing nixed; Judge set to decide '60s Scoop