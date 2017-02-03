  • Connect with Us

Video: Massive snow angel attempt for world record

! - Photo Contributed
  • Kelowna Big White updated Feb 3, 2017 at 4:39 PM

Tomorrow morning, Big White Ski Resort will participate in the nationwide attempt to break the world record for the most snow angels.

Maple Ridge News

Resident rescued from Maple Ridge apartment

  • Maple Ridge posted Feb 4, 2017 at 4:54 PM

Building next to one damaged by fire in March 2015.

BC Local News

Marmot prediction of early spring falls flat in a hurry

  • Vancouver Island posted Feb 4, 2017 at 7:00 AM

Snow expected to continue in fits and starts throughout the weekend

Terrace Standard

River Kings skid into third after three-way points tie

  • Terrace, B.C. updated Feb 1, 2017 at 6:59 PM

Terrace B.C. River Kings slammed out two victories last weekend to earn a three-way points tie with Williams Lake and Smithers.

BC Local News

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

  • B.C.  updated Feb 4, 2017 at 9:51 AM

In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Nelson Star

KIJHL: Nitehawks rally past Leafs

  • Nelson posted Feb 5, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Mitch Foyle scored with only a minute left in regulation to lift the league-leading Beaver Valley Nitehawks past the Leafs 4-3 on Saturday.

BC Local News Videos

BC Local News

Feds' growth panel to push plans for future job skills, helping more women work

  • updated Feb 5, 2017 at 1:14 PM

Growth council's report to explore 5 themes