  • Connect with Us

QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016

! -
  • B.C. updated Dec 31, 2016 at 10:28 AM

How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score

Clearwater Times

Avalanche kills snowmobiler near Valemount

  • Valemount B.C. posted Dec 31, 2016 at 12:14 PM

SAR personnel determined that the scene was too unstable

BC Local News

B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016

  • B.C.  updated Dec 30, 2016 at 6:16 PM

A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.

Penticton Western News

Cruikshank nets two in Vees win over Centennials

  • Penticton updated Dec 31, 2016 at 3:40 AM

Ty Amonte and Jared Nash also scored for the Vees who won for the fifth time against Merritt this season.

Oak Bay News

Homefinder: The year that was for Oak Bay homeowners

  • Oak Bay updated Dec 28, 2016 at 2:38 PM

The hot seller’s market continued to be the big story in Oak Bay real estate for 2016, with limited listings putting pressure on prices

Abbotsford News

VIDEO: Abbotsford welcomes 2017 at Tradex

  • Abbotsford posted Dec 31, 2016 at 10:00 PM

First Night event kicks in the New Year for Abbotsford

BC Local News Videos

BC Local News

New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square

  • posted Dec 31, 2016 at 10:11 PM

New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square