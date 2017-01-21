  • Connect with Us

Man stabbed after confronting suspected thief

!A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed on Landeau Place last night. - Kevin MacDonald
  • Abbotsford  posted Jan 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Victim sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Surrey North Delta Leader

Thousands march against Trump in Vancouver

  •  posted Jan 21, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Women and their supporters rally in support of the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21.

BC Local News

North Vancouver mountain peak named after Tim Jones

  • B.C. updated Jan 20, 2017 at 9:10 PM

B.C. names mountain peak for deceased search and rescue leader

BC Local News

Canucks captain Henrik Sedin records 1,000th NHL point with goal against Luongo

  • Vancouver updated Jan 21, 2017 at 4:55 PM

Henrik Sedin took a pass from twin brother Daniel on a 2-on-1 rush

Revelstoke Times Review

Winter at the Selkirk Saddle Club

  • Revelstoke updated Jan 18, 2017 at 5:39 PM

At the Selkirk Saddle Club, winter takes a calmer pace, though the horses and their humans still keep busy.

Castlegar News

TIME WINDOWS: Bonanza Pass connections

  •  posted Jan 21, 2017 at 4:00 PM

I have been busy this autumn working with friends on the Gordon Keir Shelter and adjacent ski trails.

BC Local News Videos

BC Local News

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

  • updated Jan 21, 2017 at 5:11 PM

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts